1/30 KVCR Midday News: Protests against ICE underway as part of nationwide strike

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 30, 2026 at 12:01 PM PST

Here are today's top news stories:

1. Protests are underway across Southern California as part of a nationwide general strike against ICE, with a rally planned this afternoon outside the Riverside County Courthouse.
2. Nurses at Riverside Community Hospital held a vigil for Alex Pretti, the Minneapolis ICU nurse shot and killed by federal immigration agents during a protest last week.
3. Journalist Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Beverly Hills in connection with covering a protest in Minnesota, along with other journalists, raising press freedom concerns.
4. Emmy-winning actress Catherine O’Hara has died at age 71, remembered for her roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone and Best in Show.
5. Immigration arrests in nearby San Diego jumped nearly 1,500 percent last year, according to a new report from CalMatters, with many detainees having no prior criminal convictions.
