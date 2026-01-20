1/20 KVCR Midday News: Wild Mushroom Poisoning, Homeless Funding, Limited Medi-Cal Coverage for GLP-1s, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. CA officials identified 35 cases of wild mushroom poisoning between November 18th and January 25th.

2. Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in additional funding towards a state program meant to address homelessness.

3. The Trump administration is suing California over a law that prevents oil and gas drilling within a certain distance from homes, hospitals, and schools.

4. California says patients who only take GLP-1 drugs for weight loss will no longer be covered.