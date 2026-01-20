© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/20 KVCR Midday News: Wild Mushroom Poisoning, Homeless Funding, Limited Medi-Cal Coverage for GLP-1s, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 20, 2026 at 2:38 PM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   CA officials identified 35 cases of wild mushroom poisoning between November 18th and January 25th.

2.   Governor Newsom announced over $400 million in additional funding towards a state program meant to address homelessness.

3.   The Trump administration is suing California over a law that prevents oil and gas drilling within a certain distance from homes, hospitals, and schools.

4.   California says patients who only take GLP-1 drugs for weight loss will no longer be covered.
Shareen Awad
