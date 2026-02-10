KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
2/10 KVCR Midday News: Child Tests Positive for Measles in Riverside County, A New Bill Aims To Sue Oil Companies Over Climate Change, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County health officials say a child has tested positive for measles. This is the first confirmed case in the county this year.
- A new bill at the State Capitol would allow California’s Attorney General to sue fossil fuel companies following major weather disasters caused by climate change.
- A new online tool aims to help let people know if their local river or creek is unprotected.