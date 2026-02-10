© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/10 KVCR Midday News: Child Tests Positive for Measles in Riverside County, A New Bill Aims To Sue Oil Companies Over Climate Change, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published February 10, 2026 at 2:53 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Riverside County health officials say a child has tested positive for measles. This is the first confirmed case in the county this year.
  2. A new bill at the State Capitol would allow California’s Attorney General to sue fossil fuel companies following major weather disasters caused by climate change.
  3. A new online tool aims to help let people know if their local river or creek is unprotected.
