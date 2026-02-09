Measles case reported in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Department of Public Health has confirmed its first measles case since 2023. Officials say the case involves an unvaccinated minor visiting California from out of state and is not connected to a recently reported measles exposure at Disneyland.

County health officials say the individual was infectious between Jan. 26 and Feb. 3 and visited the following public location:

Walmart Supercenter, 1333 N. Mountain Ave. — Jan. 29, between noon and 3 p.m.



People who were at that location during the listed time may be at risk, especially if they are unvaccinated, immunocompromised or pregnant. Anyone identified through contact tracing may receive a call from county public health officials.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus. Symptoms usually appear 7 to 21 days after exposure and often begin with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red rash that typically starts on the face and spreads. People with measles can spread the virus four days before and four days after the rash appears.

Health officials warn measles can cause serious complications, including ear and lung infections and — in rare cases — brain swelling or death. The MMR vaccine remains the most effective protection. Children typically receive two doses — and teens or adults without documented vaccination — are also urged to get vaccinated.

Anyone who feels sick or believes they may have been exposed should stay home and call a health care provider before seeking in-person care to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

County officials have not released additional details about the case, including the minor’s travel history beyond the Ontario exposure site.

How to check your vaccine status or get vaccinated

Residents can review their immunization history through the CA Digital Vaccine Record .

Those without a primary care provider can visit a county health center for immunizations. Appointments are available by calling 800-722-4777 or through MyTurn.ca.gov .

Anyone who feels sick or believes they may have been exposed should stay home and contact a health care provider before seeking in-person care to help prevent the spread of measles.

