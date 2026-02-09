© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/6 KVCR Midday News: SB county election candidate filing opens Monday

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:55 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. . Congressional Democrats held a forum this week on the violent use of force by immigration agents. Among those speaking was Martin Daniel Rascon of San Bernardino, who shared his encounter with agents on August 16th. KQED.

2. Candidate filing opens Monday for the June statewide primary election. The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters says candidates can begin submitting paperwork starting Monday and have until 5 p.m. on March 6 to file. KVCR.

3. A a new analysis from our partner, CalMatters, has found that California doesn’t regulate more than three quarters of the trucking schools in the state.

4. The Kern County District Attorney is suing an oil and gas producer for alleged environmental violations. This comes as the county’s oil production is ramping up under a new state law. KVPR.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
