Valentine’s Day civil ceremonies paused in Riverside County, but not in San Bernardino

Riverside County residents hoping to get married in a civil ceremony on Valentine’s Day will need to wait until after the Presidents Day holiday weekend.

County offices will be closed to the public on Saturday, when Valentine’s Day falls this year.

“Valentine’s Day is on a Saturday this year, and we’re giving our staff the time off,” said Emma Miller, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Assessor-Clerk-Recorder’s Office. “There won’t be any ceremonies conducted by our office on Saturday.”

While neighboring counties are making accommodations for weekend ceremonies, Riverside County couples will have to wait until at least Tuesday, Feb. 17. County government will also be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Miller said the county is planning “exciting” celebrity-hosted civil ceremonies at the historic 14th Street Chapel in downtown Riverside, with an announcement expected soon.

In past years, Riverside County offered Valentine’s Day ceremonies at offices in Riverside Gateway, Hemet, Palm Desert and Temecula — serving anywhere from a few dozen to several hundred couples.

San Bernardino County Holding Special Valentine’s Day Ceremonies

Unlike Riverside County, San Bernardino County will offer civil marriage ceremonies on Valentine’s Day this year.

The Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk’s Office will open the Hall of Records in San Bernardino on Saturday, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., for scheduled ceremonies, marking a special exception for the holiday. Couples must complete their marriage license application in advance and secure an appointment.

More information and ceremony applications are available at:

www.rivcoacr.org/CivilMarriageCeremony

City News Service contributed to this reporting.