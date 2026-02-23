2/23 KVCR Midday News: Redlands PD investigating hit-and-run, shooting incident; groups to try to buy land near famous bald eagle's nest in Big Bear

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Redlands police are investigating an altercation that led to a hit-and-run and shots fired early Sunday morning. KVCR.

2. Environmental groups launch effort to buy land near Big Bear's famous bald eagle nest. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino Diocese Bishop Alberto Rojas said he is praying to quote “an end to the violation of human dignity’, as part of his annual Lenten message. KVCR.

4. Over 600 members of the California Young Democrats gathered this weekend at the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco. CapRadio.