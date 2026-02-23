© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/23 KVCR Midday News: Redlands PD investigating hit-and-run, shooting incident; groups to try to buy land near famous bald eagle's nest in Big Bear

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:06 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Redlands police are investigating an altercation that led to a hit-and-run and shots fired early Sunday morning. KVCR.

2. Environmental groups launch effort to buy land near Big Bear's famous bald eagle nest. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino Diocese Bishop Alberto Rojas said he is praying to quote “an end to the violation of human dignity’, as part of his annual Lenten message. KVCR.

4. Over 600 members of the California Young Democrats gathered this weekend at the California Democratic Party Convention in San Francisco. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
