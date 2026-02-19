© 2026 91.9 KVCR

San Bernardino nurses take part in nationwide protests against ICE

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 19, 2026 at 5:21 PM PST
Anthony Victoria

Health care workers in San Bernardino today protested Immigration Customs Enforcement. The nurses are part of the National Nurses United, the largest nurses union in the nation, who are demanding that Congress abolish ICE and instead fund Medicare and Medicaid.

“We are way past the point of ‘reform,’” said Mary Turner, who is an intensive care unit registered nurse from Minneapolis, who is also president of National Nurses United. “We nurses take an oath to always advocate for the health and safety of our patients, and that means not only at the bedside…We can’t stress enough the public health danger that ICE and border patrol are posing to our patients and our communities.”

Nurses at San Bernardino Community Hospital who joined the action say their hospital hasn’t been impacted by enforcement, but Virginia Licerio, who’s a nurse in the maternity ward there, said they’re speaking out to let patients know it’s safe to get care.

“No matter what your status is, don't be afraid,” said Licerio. “We're here to care for you, because a lot of times patients wait too long and it's too late.”

Licerio said she fears for her own safety amid ICE enforcement actions that have, at times, swept up U.S. citizens.

“I am a born citizen here. I was raised here,” she said. “But from what I see in the community, they're not just taking criminals, they're taking families…families that are out here trying to make a living.”

National Nurses United has also criticized hospital CEOs for “enabling Trump by doing nothing.”

Dignity Health said in a statement that their highest priority remains the safety and well-being of our patients and caregivers, while sharing that hospital operations continued without disruption.

“We respect our employees' right to participate…and value the contributions of every member of the healthcare team.”
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
