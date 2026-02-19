© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More Rain and Snow Expected For the Inland Empire

KVCR | By Jazelly Lira
Published February 19, 2026 at 11:24 AM PST

According to the National Weather Service, the final round of rain, snow and gusty winds will be today [Thursday], with the main cold front moving through our region in the early evening. Along with lower temperatures, a slight chance of thunderstorms continues through the evening as well.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains above 5,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday evening. Snow levels as low as 35-hundred feet may result in light snow accumulations in the Cajon Pass.

The Riverside County Fire Department warned residents earlier this week about increased risks during near rainstorms. Fire officials on Monday said several inches of rain will increase the risk of flooded roads, downed power lines, and fast-moving water.

The fire department advised residents to clear storm drain homes, avoid driving through standing water, and to slow down and give emergency vehicles plenty of space.

A warmup is on the way next week with highs in our local valleys reaching the low 70s Sunday through Monday.
Local News
Jazelly Lira
See stories by Jazelly Lira