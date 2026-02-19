More Rain and Snow Expected For the Inland Empire

According to the National Weather Service, the final round of rain, snow and gusty winds will be today [Thursday], with the main cold front moving through our region in the early evening. Along with lower temperatures, a slight chance of thunderstorms continues through the evening as well.

Heavy snow is expected in the mountains above 5,000 feet, creating hazardous travel conditions through Thursday evening. Snow levels as low as 35-hundred feet may result in light snow accumulations in the Cajon Pass.

The Riverside County Fire Department warned residents earlier this week about increased risks during near rainstorms. Fire officials on Monday said several inches of rain will increase the risk of flooded roads, downed power lines, and fast-moving water.

The fire department advised residents to clear storm drain homes, avoid driving through standing water, and to slow down and give emergency vehicles plenty of space.

A warmup is on the way next week with highs in our local valleys reaching the low 70s Sunday through Monday.