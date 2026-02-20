2/20 KVCR Midday News: Union disputes RUSD layoffs, CA Democratic convention in SF this weekend

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Redlands teachers’ union disputes district’s reasons for teacher layoffs. KVCR.

2. San Bernardino nurses take part in nationwide protests against ICE. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino Lunar New Year taking place at Court Street Square in downtown San Bernardino from 12 - 6 p.m. Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 21.

4. Furious with Trump, California Democrats plot election strategy in San Francisco. CalMatters.

