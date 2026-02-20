© 2026 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

2/20 KVCR Midday News: Union disputes RUSD layoffs, CA Democratic convention in SF this weekend

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 20, 2026 at 11:41 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Redlands teachers’ union disputes district’s reasons for teacher layoffs. KVCR.

2. San Bernardino nurses take part in nationwide protests against ICE. KVCR.

3. San Bernardino Lunar New Year taking place at Court Street Square in downtown San Bernardino from 12 - 6 p.m. Tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 21.

4. Furious with Trump, California Democrats plot election strategy in San Francisco. CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
