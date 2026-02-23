Kaiser nurses to return to work after month-long strike

Thousands of unionized nurses at Kaiser Permanente facilities in California and Hawaii will return to work Tuesday as a nearly month-long strike comes to an end. The United Nurses Associations of California and Union of Health Care Professionals notified Kaiser the nurses and health care workers will end their strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The roughly 31,000 members of the UNAC/UHCP had vowed to stay on strike until a fair contract was reached. The union said getting members back to work is the most straightforward way to secure a final agreement.

UNAC/UHCP represents registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians and other specialty health care professionals.

UNAC/UHCP has been in contract negotiations with Kaiser since March 2025. The union has been seeking a contract that addresses chronic staffing shortages that impact patient care.

Kaiser Permanente said UNAC/UHCP leadership informed them late Monday afternoon they accepted Kaiser's offer 21.5% wage increases across the board.

Meanwhile, a spokeperson for Kaiser said in a statement the strike was "entirely unnecessary."

Kaiser said they're working with their staff to get returning employees back on the schedule.

