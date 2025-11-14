© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/14 KVCR Midday News: State plans to revoke thousands of commercial licenses issued to immigrants

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:38 AM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial drivers licenses that were issued to immigrants amid pressure from the Trump administration. KQED.

2. The federal Department of Justice is joining a lawsuit seeking to overturn Proposition 50 — the ballot measure approved by California voters last week — that will redraw the state's congressional maps. KQED.

3. California’s high school graduation rates are the highest they’ve been in a decade…that’s according to the new California School Dashboard released on Thursday. CalMatters.

4. The Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino is marking its 10th anniversary with two community events celebrating a decade of local art and culture. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
