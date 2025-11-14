11/14 KVCR Midday News: State plans to revoke thousands of commercial licenses issued to immigrants

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. California plans to revoke 17,000 commercial drivers licenses that were issued to immigrants amid pressure from the Trump administration. KQED.

2. The federal Department of Justice is joining a lawsuit seeking to overturn Proposition 50 — the ballot measure approved by California voters last week — that will redraw the state's congressional maps. KQED.

3. California’s high school graduation rates are the highest they’ve been in a decade…that’s according to the new California School Dashboard released on Thursday. CalMatters.

4. The Garcia Center for the Arts in San Bernardino is marking its 10th anniversary with two community events celebrating a decade of local art and culture. KVCR.