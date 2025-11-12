11/12 KVCR Midday News: K-9 Teams Being Deployed in IE, Transitional Kindergarten, Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach Expansion, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Four more K-9 teams are being deployed by CHP, including in the IE.

2. This school year is the first one where every 4-year old can enroll in a free universal preschool program called transitional kindergarten.

3. Covered California is urging residents to choose health insurance during the exchange’s open enrollment period.

4. A baby formula recall linked to an infant botulism outbreak is expanding.

5. The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is expanding its conservation work.