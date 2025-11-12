© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/12 KVCR Midday News: K-9 Teams Being Deployed in IE, Transitional Kindergarten, Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach Expansion, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Four more K-9 teams are being deployed by CHP, including in the IE.

2.   This school year is the first one where every 4-year old can enroll in a free universal preschool program called transitional kindergarten.

3.   Covered California is urging residents to choose health insurance during the exchange’s open enrollment period.

4.   A baby formula recall linked to an infant botulism outbreak is expanding.

5.   The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is expanding its conservation work.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News