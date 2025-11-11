© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/11 KVCR Midday News: Generative AI’s Impact on CA, SB Sheriff’s Dept Honored with Five NACo Awards, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 11, 2025 at 9:25 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   CA legislators considered dozens of bills related to AI this year, but one point of concern is the impact generative AI will have on the state’s natural resources.

2.   The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has been honored with five NACo Achievement Awards.
Shareen Awad
