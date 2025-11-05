11/5 KVCR Midday News: Prop 50 Passes, Chrysler Recalls 320,000 Jeep Hybrids, Mission Inn Owner Dies at 88, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The outcome of Prop 50 could have consequences for two of the Inland Empire’s GOP representatives in Congress.

2. CA U.S. Senator Alex Padilla will not run for governor next year in the race to succeed Gavin Newsom.

3. Chrysler recalls 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids due to faulty battery that can catch fire.

4. More than 10 Head Start centers have been forced to shut down and more are at risk.

5. Mission Inn owner dies three days before 89th birthday.