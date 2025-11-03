Riverside's Annual Day of the Dead Festival

The festival grounds started off on Market St and University Ave and stretched all the way to 14th st. Between those streets were 150 different types of vendors that ranged from all types of different food to clothes and trinkets.

Throughout the day the festival had music events from 11:30am to 7pm. Ballet Folklorico de Riverside and other dance groups presented traditional dance routines that ranged from Sol y Luna to Algarabia Mexicana.

Ariana Cordova, Senior Project Manager to the festival, pointed me out to the altars that people had set up as well as something unique that this event had planned.

Ariana Cordova: “So the altars are in white park. we have them decide if they want to be one days or days, and most of them do one day, which is Saturday. We do have a couple in White Park, as well as the car alters on 10th to 12th on Main Street in front of the courthouse. That was added in this year. We did have car alters for the past couple of years as well, but just a small version. Now we extend it and try to bring it out to the courthouse and have a bigger show up.”

Car altars are just like altars, but instead of setting up pictures of those who have passed and things that are associated with them on altars, they set up everything on a car instead.

Karina Hernandez, public relations representative for the Simple Riders Car Club, shared why they helped honor loved ones who have passed with the club's cars.

“I think it’s more about the culture. A culture aspect and a lot of people are into Day of The Dead to just show respect. A lot of people are into it Just to show up and show out, especially here for Riverside. We do it just for the love. The love of the game here with the cars and the culture.”

Karina showed her 72 Monte Carlo altar, and shared who it was dedicated to.

Karina Hernandez's '72 Monte Carlo car altar that she created honor his grandmother

“My car is dedicated to my Grandma. I was really close with her. I have a mural of her on my car, so my car is mainly just dedicated to my Grandma’s passing. We have a bunch of our family members passing, so we set up a big altar for them. My dad’s car is set up for his brother that passed that he was really close to as well, so his car is all dedicated about his brother. Then we have a big display of just our other loved ones as well.”

The Day of the Dead event in Riverside was full of life.