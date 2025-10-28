10/28 KVCR Midday News: Unusual Heat Advisory in Effect, Dodgers Win Historic World Series Game, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A heat advisory will be in effect until Wednesday evening.

2. Yucaipa votes to take warehouse project to voters.

3. Last night, the Dodgers won against the Toronto Blue Jays in what was the second-longest World Series game at 6 hours 39 minutes and ties baseball’s record for the most innings at 18.

4. The San Bernardino County Library system is holding the Boo Book Festival through Halloween.

5. Organizers with the Riverside National Cemetery say their annual mission to place miniature flags alongside tens of thousands of graves may not happen this year.

6. Riverside’s supervisors will consider an animal services proposal to hike fees charged to cities that contract with the agency.