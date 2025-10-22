© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/22 KVCR Midday News: Yucaipa Starbucks Moving to Unionize, Riverside Mayor Chairing C-13 Summit, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 22, 2025 at 4:37 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   A Starbucks in Yucaipa is moving to unionize after a video on social media raised questions and concerns about company policy and employee safety.

2.   The Riverside County Board of Supervisors signed off on a large warehouse project in Mead Valley near Perris.

3.   Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson is chairing the inaugural C-13 Summit in San Francisco.

4.   It’s been a year since the invasive golden mussels were first spotted in the Sacramento San Joaquin Delta at the Port of Stockton.
Shareen Awad
