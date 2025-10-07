10/7 KVCR Midday News: CSU Housing Audit, Bob Ross Paintings to be Auctioned, New Law Will Add Park Space to Glen Helen, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. An audit released in August reveals Cal State San Bernardino’s housing department has been losing money for years.

2. New law will add park space to Glen Helen.

3. Bob Ross paintings to be auctioned to support public TV stations after federal funding cuts.

4. A first-in-the-nation ordinance in Long Beach now requires larger grocery stores to staff one worker to every three self-checkout kiosks.

5. USDA warns that Hello Fresh meals may contain listeria-tainted spinach.