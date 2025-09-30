© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/30 KVCR Midday News: Rialto High School Locked Down Monday, Government Shut Down Possible, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 30, 2025 at 1:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Rialto High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a possible shooter.
2.   A man killed in pre-dawn attack in Downtown Riverside.

3.   The federal government is expected to shut down if Congressional leaders didn’t strike a spending deal by 11:59 pm tonight.

4.   California voters approved a $10 billion dollar climate bond measure last November and the first round aims to fund projects with focuses like wildfire prevention and boosting access to clean drinking water.

5.   The Powerball jackpot for tomorrow’s drawing is $174 million.
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad
