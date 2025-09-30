9/30 KVCR Midday News: Rialto High School Locked Down Monday, Government Shut Down Possible, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rialto High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a possible shooter.

2. A man killed in pre-dawn attack in Downtown Riverside.

3. The federal government is expected to shut down if Congressional leaders didn’t strike a spending deal by 11:59 pm tonight.

4. California voters approved a $10 billion dollar climate bond measure last November and the first round aims to fund projects with focuses like wildfire prevention and boosting access to clean drinking water.

5. The Powerball jackpot for tomorrow’s drawing is $174 million.