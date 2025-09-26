© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/26/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:43 PM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The US Department of Justice is suing the Inland Empire Health Plan, alleging the agency made false claims to support Medi-Cal payments it wasn’t entitled to.

2. State Sen. Sabrina Cervantes has filed a legal claim against the city of Sacramento over police handling of her arrest after a traffic accident last spring. And footage from the officer’s body camera, released by Cervantes’ office, seems to support her allegation that she was treated more severely than the driver who ran a stop sign and hit her.

3. A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy allegedly used a statewide criminal data computer system to stalk a woman he met while on duty at a Coachella event.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
Cassie MacDuff
