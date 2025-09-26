In Focus with Black Voice News - 09/26/2025

You’re listening to 91-9 KVCR. And this is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we focus on stories you may have missed. I’m Nyla Glover.

In our opening story this week titled, Takeaways from RFK Jr.’s New Make America Healthy Again Strategy, Black Voice News reporter Breanna Reeves details The Make America Healthy Again Commission’ recently released a report that identified four potential drivers of childhood chronic disease. These include poor diet, chemical exposure, lack of physical activity, chronic stress and over-medialization. The report includes recommendations for improving breastfeeding rates; studying the root cause of autism; and investigating vaccine injury. However, the report has been criticized for failing to acknowledge causes such as food insecurity and poverty; as well as for questioning proven interventions like childhood vaccinations. Additionally, recent actions by the Trump administration may make it difficult for the Environmental Protection Agency to study air quality impacts on children’s health.

In our next report, titled Lawsuit forces Inland Valley Development Agency or (IVDA) to abandon warehouse project near the San Bernardino Airport, Black Voice News Reporter Aryana Noroozi shares how the Inland Valley Infrastructure Corridor Project has been abandoned by the Inland Valley Development Agency board. The decision came after months of community opposition and a lawsuit challenging the plan. The project would have displaced residents, demolished affordable housing, and expanded industrial development in neighborhoods across Highland and San Bernardino. Opponents argued that the environmental review was flawed and understated risks to local communities. This decision marks the second time in two years that the Inland Valley Development Agency board has backed away from major redevelopment plans near the airport.

In another important story with local impact titled “U.S. Files Complaint Against IEHP for Allegedly Retaining Overpayments to Medi-Cal,” Black Voice News Health reporter Breanna Reeves reports the federal government has filed a complaint against Inland Empire Health Plan or IEHP, for allegedly making false statements and retaining overpayments to Medi-Cal, California’s Medicaid Program. The complaint purports that IEHP violated the False Claims Act by making false statements to Medi-Cal; and that the organization knowingly retained overpayments. IEHP’s counsel has called the complaint a “misguided civil legal dispute” and has stated that they look forward to taking the case to court.

And, I am excited to close out this week’s In Focus segment with a good news story by Black Voice News reporter Alyssah Hall titled, “Get Lit Books & Things Celebrates Their 1st Anniversary with Community Love and Support.” Get Lit Books & Things is a queer, Black and woman-owned bookstore located in Moreno Valley. It celebrated its one-year anniversary with a range of events, including a back-to-school themed “Unicorn Story Hour” for children, raffles, discounts, a book reading and signing with poet Yazmin Monét Watkins, and an open mic night. Owners Danielle and Ruthie Myers-Porter expressed their gratitude for the support and opportunity to live out their dream, and their plans for the future include offering workshops and community-serving events to combat negativity in the world..

To read these and other BVN stories in their entirety, please visit blackvoicenews.com. This segment and collaboration with KVCR is made possible with support from the Inland Empire Journalism Hub & Fund. Until next time, I’m Nyla Glover with Black Voice News.

