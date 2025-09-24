© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/24 KVCR Midday News: Clean Up Continues in Mountain Communities, Man Dies in ICE Custody, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 24, 2025 at 12:46 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Clean up continues in two mountain local communities after last week’s rainstorm.

2.   Businesses remain open during the closures in mountain communities.

3.   A Mexican man died in ICE custody over the weekend at the Adelanto detention center.

4.   More California students are motivated to be pursue dual enrollment, with participation growing most in the Inland Empire by 290%.

5.   San Bernardino’s Feldheym Library is celebrating their 40th year anniversary by hosting a celebration event on Monday, September 29 from 4-7pm.

6.   Scattered showers may be in cards over the weekend, especially in the mountains.
Shareen Awad
