The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/11 KVCR Midday News: IVDA Cancels Warehouse Project, Charlie Kirk Shooter Still at Large, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:16 PM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The Inland Valley Development Agency has canceled a warehouse-related infrastructure project after an environmental group sued them.

2.   California state lawmakers held a moment of silence for Republican political activist Charlie Kirk. Shooter still at large.

3.   A bill seeking to crack down on antisemitism on California classrooms is causing a stir at the State Capitol.

4.   A parolee accused of trying to rape a UC Riverside student during a fire alarm will be heading to trial.
Shareen Awad
