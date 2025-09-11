9/11 KVCR Midday News: IVDA Cancels Warehouse Project, Charlie Kirk Shooter Still at Large, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Inland Valley Development Agency has canceled a warehouse-related infrastructure project after an environmental group sued them.

2. California state lawmakers held a moment of silence for Republican political activist Charlie Kirk. Shooter still at large.

3. A bill seeking to crack down on antisemitism on California classrooms is causing a stir at the State Capitol.

4. A parolee accused of trying to rape a UC Riverside student during a fire alarm will be heading to trial.