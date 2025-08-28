© 2025 91.9 KVCR

8/28 KVCR Midday News: Redlands PERB Complaint, Nov 1 Will Be Fernando Valenzuela Day, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:55 AM PDT
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Over the past few months, the teacher’s union at the Redlands school board has filed an unfair labor practice charge over a flag ban.

2. Kroger, the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant, told employees it’s eliminating nearly 1,000 corporate jobs nationwide.

3. Pair suspected of stealing numerous goods from semi-trailers in Woodcrest.

4. California murder suspect arrested in Peru after wife’s body was found dumped in forest near LA.

5. The Dodgers will kick off the 2026 season on March 26th, the earliest traditional Opening Day in Major League history.

6. November 1st will be Fernando Valenzuela Day in California.
