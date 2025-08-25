© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/25 KVCR Midday News: Rebecca and Jake Haro arrested for murder; search for baby Emmanuel continues

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:44 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The parents of 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro were arrested on Friday on murder charges…after investigators ruled out the mother’s claims the baby was kidnapped in Yucaipa. City News Service.

2. The San Bernardino man whose truck was shot at by federal immigration agents last week is demanding answers. KVCR.

3. It's official - voters will get to decide this November whether to approve new congressional maps for California. The state has committed to fronting the cost of the November 4th special election. CalMatters.

4. As California continues its crackdown on homeless encampments, many cities and counties still don’t have specific policies for how they carry out these sweeps. CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
