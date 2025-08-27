8/27 KVCR Midday News: New Details in Baby Emmanuel Case, Redlands School Board Creates Committee to Review Books, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Redlands school board is creating a committee to review books.

2. New details emerge in Baby Emmanuel case.

3. ESL in California schools is being put to the test.

4. Study says AI chatbots need to fix suicide response.

5. A UC Irvine survey found that globally, the amount of land burned by wildfires has gone down by about 40%, but the number of people affected is up.