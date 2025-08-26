© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/26 KVCR Midday News: Mt. Vernon Bridge Opens, Fallen 13 Remembrance Service Tonight, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 26, 2025 at 11:33 AM PDT
Mt. Vernon Bridge, San Bernardino
Matt Ornelas
Mt. Vernon Bridge, San Bernardino

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. After years of closures and construction, the long-awaited Mt. Vernon Ave Bridge in San Bernardino is finally open.

2. Riverside County Sheriff’s officials are asking the Board of Supervisors to consider changing the fees paid by sex-oriented businesses.

3. Supporters of California’s high-speed rail project are asking for a new long-term commitment of a billion dollars to keep it going.

4. A remembrance service is scheduled today in Norco to honor the 11 U.S. Marines and several other U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan four years ago.

5. The former president of Fresno State and former Chancellor of the California State University system has died.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News