8/26 KVCR Midday News: Mt. Vernon Bridge Opens, Fallen 13 Remembrance Service Tonight, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. After years of closures and construction, the long-awaited Mt. Vernon Ave Bridge in San Bernardino is finally open.

2. Riverside County Sheriff’s officials are asking the Board of Supervisors to consider changing the fees paid by sex-oriented businesses.

3. Supporters of California’s high-speed rail project are asking for a new long-term commitment of a billion dollars to keep it going.

4. A remembrance service is scheduled today in Norco to honor the 11 U.S. Marines and several other U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan four years ago.

5. The former president of Fresno State and former Chancellor of the California State University system has died.