Attorneys seek answers after Border Patrol shoots at San Bernardino man’s truck

The San Bernardino man whose truck was shot at by federal immigration agents last week is demanding answers. His attorneys want city and county officials to investigate the shooting.

Francisco Longoria was driving a truck filled with passengers when he was stopped by Border Patrol agents on August 16. Agents broke his window when he refused orders to roll it down.

Attorneys shared at a press conference outside Longoria’s home on Friday that the incident has left their client traumatized and unable to work. One of Longoria’s attorneys, Jason Sanchez, says the shooting was unjustified and the agents did not have a warrant. He says Longoria’s family wants to know why the incident is not being investigated.

“If they feared that they were going to be run over,” said Sanchez, “why were they shooting at the passenger side of the vehicle? Where are those bullet casings? Where is any other video? Why, if there's a shooting, hasn't there been an investigation yet? Those are the answers we would like to know.”

Sanchez also says they want to know the names of the Border Patrol officers involved in the incident. Longoria’s attorneys are demanding that San Bernardino’s city and county, as well as Attorney General Rob Bonta, look into the shooting.

“Local officials, if you don't have the resources, if you don't have the means or the manpower to investigate this shooting…if you don't have the resources, please turn it over to the state and let the state investigate.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that an agent shot at Longoria’s truck and alleged he tried to run over the agents while fleeing. DHS did not respond to KVCR’s request for comment on whether it plans to investigate the incident or release additional information.

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran said in a statement that she wants DHS to release all footage and documents from that day and said the public deserves answers.

“Every resident, every family, every human life matters,” said Tran. “We deserve answers, protection and peace of mind.”

The San Bernardino Police Department said it received a 9-1-1 call from someone inside the truck, reporting that masked men had broken their windows and fired shots. Officers tracked Longoria but said their role was limited to providing crowd control after neighbors gathered outside his home.

“Under the California Values Act, local law enforcement may assist federal officials when officer or public safety is at risk,” the police department said in a statement. “In this case, federal agents requested assistance during a lawful arrest for assaulting a federal officer when a crowd created a potential safety concern.”

