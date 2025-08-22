KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/22 KVCR Midday News: Newsom, Democrats approve plan to establish new congressional districts
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:
1. Democrats in California’s state legislature approved a controversial proposal on Thursday to suspend the state’s independent redistricting rules and establish new congressional districts until after the 2030 census. The California Newsroom and NPR.
2. Erik Menendez denied parole in his first hearing since resentencing. LAist and Associated Press.