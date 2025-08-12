KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/12 KVCR Midday News: Little League San Bernardino Wrap, Free AI Training to CA Colleges, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Little League San Bernardino wraps up.
2. The CA High-Speed Rail Authority has reached an agreement with the Federal Railroad Administration to keep federal funds during ongoing litigation.
3. Free AI training comes to California colleges.