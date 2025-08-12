© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/12 KVCR Midday News: Little League San Bernardino Wrap, Free AI Training to CA Colleges, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Little League San Bernardino wraps up.

2. The CA High-Speed Rail Authority has reached an agreement with the Federal Railroad Administration to keep federal funds during ongoing litigation.

3. Free AI training comes to California colleges.
Local News
Shareen Awad
