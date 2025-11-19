© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/19 KVCR Midday News: Smashing Pumpkins Event, SB National Forest Begins Prescribed Burns, & More

KVCR
Published November 19, 2025 at 2:08 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   The city of Redlands hosted an event to teach people why you shouldn’t chuck your pumpkins in the trash.

2.   A funeral was held Tuesday for San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Nunez.

3.   San Bernardino National Forest begins prescribed fires.

4.   Palm Springs Tramway names Lance Bass as 2025 Tree Lighter.
