11/19 KVCR Midday News: Smashing Pumpkins Event, SB National Forest Begins Prescribed Burns, & More

1. The city of Redlands hosted an event to teach people why you shouldn’t chuck your pumpkins in the trash.

2. A funeral was held Tuesday for San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Andrew Nunez.

3. San Bernardino National Forest begins prescribed fires.

4. Palm Springs Tramway names Lance Bass as 2025 Tree Lighter.