Memorial service, procession underway this morning to honor slain San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy

Funeral services for slain San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez are taking place today at 11 a.m. at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

The ceremony will be private and closed to the public at the request of the Nunez family, with attendance limited to relatives, close friends and invited law enforcement personnel. The public is instead invited to pay their respects by watching the ceremony on livestream.

A procession took place earlier this morning at about 8:30 a.m., entering southbound I-215 at Inland Center Drive, merging onto the I-10 westbound, exiting at Haven Avenue, then continuing north to Concours Street and east to the Toyota Arena.

Nunez, 30, was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 27 in Rancho Cucamonga. The Sheriff’s Department says he was responding to a domestic dispute when the suspect, 47-year-old Angelo Jose Saldivar, allegedly opened fire.

Prosecutors say Saldivar had been involved in a violent argument with his ex-wife outside a condominium complex when several people called 911 for help. He has been charged with murder and attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment of his ex-wife. Saldivar also faces four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The service is being livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel.