Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 and 8:42. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/2/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:42 PM PST

This week, in lieu of the news wrap, Cassie MacDuff and author Susan Straight discuss Straight’s newest book, Sacrament, scentered on a group of nurses battling the COVID-19 epidemic at a San Bernardino hospital. Their conversation is part of a longer interview that will air on an upcoming episode of KVC-Arts on February 1.
Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
