Rep. Norma Torres introduces package of January 6 bills

Five years after the insurrection at the US Capitol, Congresswoman Norma Torres has introduced a slate of bills to push back against President Trump’s narrative of what happened. KVCR’s Madison Aument reports.

The White House Tuesday posted false information about the riot that blames Democrats and Capitol police.

One of Torres’ bills would counter the White House’s version of events and would direct the Library of Congress to compile an oral history of the attack.

Torres says she worries history could repeat itself if it's not accurately recorded.

"I am so concerned that what we are seeing coming out of President Trump right now... the rhetoric, the words that he used, the threats against members of Congress," said Torres. "All of it is leading to another attack on our democracy."

Another bill would require Congress to publish public reports about recidivism rates of January 6th participants. A third bill would let judges consider January 6th convictions in enhanced sentencing for federal crimes.