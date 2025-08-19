© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/19 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Vote Tonight, Corona Man Sentenced for Cockfighting Ring, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 19, 2025 at 1:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Mayor Tran calls for more answers on DHS shooting in San Bernardino.

2. The school board in Redlands will vote today on a policy to make it easier to remove library books.

3. A Corona man has been sentenced for his role in a cockfighting ring.

4. A new study showed vehicle emissions from the LA area degrade air quality in nearby national parks.

5. California lawmakers may decide to renew the state’s cap and trade program before the legislative session ends.
Shareen Awad
