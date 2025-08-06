8/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside to Clear Freeway Ramp Encampments, Menifee Mayor Summoned for Deployment, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Redlands school board approved new versions of two controversial policies last night.

2. Another earthquake was felt before 5pm Tuesday.

3. Thousands of healthcare workers picketed across Southern California to demand better work conditions.

4. The mayor of Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada has been summoned for deployment in October.

5. Riverside will proactively clear encampments from freeway ramps.