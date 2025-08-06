© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/6 KVCR Midday News: Riverside to Clear Freeway Ramp Encampments, Menifee Mayor Summoned for Deployment, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:21 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Redlands school board approved new versions of two controversial policies last night.

2. Another earthquake was felt before 5pm Tuesday.

3. Thousands of healthcare workers picketed across Southern California to demand better work conditions.

4. The mayor of Menifee Mayor Ricky Estrada has been summoned for deployment in October.

5. Riverside will proactively clear encampments from freeway ramps.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News