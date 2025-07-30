7/30 KVCR Midday News: UCLA Reaches Settlement with Jewish Students, Tsunami Advisory Issued for Coastal Areas, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A push for public oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department failed yesterday.

2. Negotiations are scheduled to resume today between the union representing Stater Bros workers and the grocery chain.

3. Nurses at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs will hold an informational picket Thursday to raise concerns about patient care and nurse retention.

4. UCLA reaches $6 million settlement with Jewish students and professor over campus protests.

5. A tsunami advisory is in effect for coastal areas from San Diego County north to San Luis Obispo County following a powerful earthquake.