The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/23 KVCR Midday News: Ontario ICE Arrests, Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians Donates Backpacks, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 23, 2025 at 12:52 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigrant rights advocates say Ontario police helped ICE make arrests at a Stater Bros.

2. The Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians has donated 500 backpacks filled with supplies to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Thermal station for distribution across the Coachella Valley.

3. A bill that would have mandates affordable internet service for low income households is not moving forward this year.

4. Governor Newsom signed two new e-safety bills into law this week.

5. Dozens of peacocks and peahens go missing from Northern California hotel.

6. The 2025 San Diego Comic Con will officially kickoff today at the Convention Center.
Shareen Awad
