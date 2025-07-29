© 2025 91.9 KVCR

7/29 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Co Sheriff’s Dept Oversight Vote, U-Haul Closes SB Repair Shop, Reno Mass Shooting, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:15 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Riverside County board of supervisors could take steps towards greater oversight of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

2. Two earthquakes hit near Cabazon.

3. U-Haul closes repair shop in San Bernardino after 54 years.

4. There was a mass shooting Monday morning in Reno in the valet area of the Grand Sierra Resort.

5. The Riverside County board of supervisors is considering making property owners pay for neglected fire hazard abatements at their homes.

6. The Golden Gate Bridge Seismic Retrofit Construction Project enters its final phase in January 2026.
