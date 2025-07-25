7/25 KVCR Midday News: Ontario PD denies involvement in immigration enforcement

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Community groups allege that the Ontario Police Department helped ICE carry out an immigration enforcement operation at a Stater Brothers this week. The police department denies that. KVCR.

2. An Inland Empire group is pushing to block the confirmation of Bill Essayli who’s served as interim U.S. Attorney for California’s Central District since April. KVCR.

3. With wildfire season heating up, a mountain community near San Bernardino is hosting an emergency preparedness festival to help residents, and visitors, get ready for disasters. KVCR.