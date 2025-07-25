© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/25 KVCR Midday News: Ontario PD denies involvement in immigration enforcement

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:32 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Community groups allege that the Ontario Police Department helped ICE carry out an immigration enforcement operation at a Stater Brothers this week. The police department denies that. KVCR.

2. An Inland Empire group is pushing to block the confirmation of Bill Essayli who’s served as interim U.S. Attorney for California’s Central District since April. KVCR.

3. With wildfire season heating up, a mountain community near San Bernardino is hosting an emergency preparedness festival to help residents, and visitors, get ready for disasters. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria