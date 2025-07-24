© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/24 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Midnight Pet Adoptions, Green Spaces for Extreme Heat Events, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:01 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Last Saturday, Riverside County waived adoption fees and stayed open until midnight to help pets find a forever home.

2. Plans have been announced to help IE residents stay safe during extreme heat events.

3. The East Mountain Emergency Preparedness Festival will take place on Sat, July 26 from 10am-3pm in Angelus Oaks at The Oaks Restaurant.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad
More News