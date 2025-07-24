7/24 KVCR Midday News: Riv Co Midnight Pet Adoptions, Green Spaces for Extreme Heat Events, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Last Saturday, Riverside County waived adoption fees and stayed open until midnight to help pets find a forever home.

2. Plans have been announced to help IE residents stay safe during extreme heat events.

3. The East Mountain Emergency Preparedness Festival will take place on Sat, July 26 from 10am-3pm in Angelus Oaks at The Oaks Restaurant.