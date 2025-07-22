© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/22 KVCR Midday News: Raising Cane’s Fontana Collaboratives with Make A Wish, Riv Co Animal Shelters Waiving Fees, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Raising Cane’s in Fontana will team up with Make-A-Wish Foundation to help raise money for children in the Inland Empire.

2. Officials are waiving fees for dog and cat adoptions at Riverside County shelters this week.

3. Riverside Police arrested 2 men who are the main suspects in a 2023 homicide case.

4. A bill aimed at making sure girls in California who play sports have the same gym space and practice time as boys.

5. Inspectors at the state’s worker safety agency often don’t visit worksites according to a new state audit.
Shareen Awad
