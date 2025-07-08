© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/8 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board to Vote on Policies, New Indio Art Installation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 8, 2025 at 11:28 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The school board in Redlands will vote on a number of controversial policies.

2. Testing of Metrolink’s new zero-emission train will disrupt Arrow service this week between Redlands and San Bernardino.

3. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held July 18 for Indio’s newest art installation called “The Messengers”, which first appeared at Coachella.

4. Agencies investigating last week’s explosion and fire at a pyrotechnics storage site in Esparto gave an update Monday.

5. On the sixth month anniversary of the fires in LA, Governor Newsom continues to push back on President Trump’s federalization of national guard troops.
Shareen Awad
