The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/2 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Rights Groups Storm Home Depot, Tax Hike on CA Cannabis, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 2, 2025 at 1:14 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigrant orgs storm Pomona Home Depot.

2. Three days of wildfires are being mopped up.

3. An excise tax hike on California cannabis took effect Tuesday, bringing the rate from 15 to 19%.

4. Two transients are under arrest in Riverside on suspicion of fatally stabbing a third man.

5. Trump administration finds Harvard failed to protect Jewish students, threatens to cut all funding.

6. An unnamed Good Samaritan is being credited with helping to slow a Redlands house fire.
Shareen Awad
