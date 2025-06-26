KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/26 KVCR Midday News: Day Laborer Released from ICE, NFL Widows Insulted By New Study, Cat Declawing Could Be Prohibited
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Pomona day laborer released from ICE custody.
2. NFL widows have expressed displeasure following a study that they feel minimized their pain as CTE caregivers.
3. California may soon have a statewide prohibition on cat declawing.