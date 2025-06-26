© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/26 KVCR Midday News: Day Laborer Released from ICE, NFL Widows Insulted By New Study, Cat Declawing Could Be Prohibited

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:07 PM PDT
Shareen

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Pomona day laborer released from ICE custody.

2. NFL widows have expressed displeasure following a study that they feel minimized their pain as CTE caregivers.

3. California may soon have a statewide prohibition on cat declawing.
Tags
Local News Local news
