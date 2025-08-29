Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/29/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Natasha Johnson has declared victory in the special election to fill the seat of Assemblyman Bill Essayli, who became U.S. Attorney for Los Angeles earlier this year.

2. A new report shows the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has the worst record in the state for solving violent crimes and property crimes.

3. And lastly today, two whistleblowers in separate public safety agencies allege they were retaliated against for raising their concerns. Which agencies were these?

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.