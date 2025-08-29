© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/29 KVCR Midday News: Ontario nurses once again indicted for felony assault of immigration agent

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:12 AM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Two nurses from Ontario have been indicted on felony charges. Last month, they were arrested for allegedly assaulting an immigration agent during an enforcement operation in Ontario. KVCR.

2. The San Bernardino man whose truck was shot at by a Border Patrol agent was arrested Thursday by federal officials. The man’s family and immigration advocates say he did nothing wrong. KVCR.

3. The California Highway Patrol is expanding its targeted patrols to more areas throughout the state. KQED.

4. Chromium-six ... the heavy metal Erin Brokovich sounded the alarm about ... has been found in air samples taken from the Eaton and Palisades fire burn areas. LAist.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
