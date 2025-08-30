In Focus with Black Voice News - 8/29/2025

You're listening to 91.9 KVCR, and this is In Focus with Black Voice News, where we focus on stories you may have missed. I'm Nyla Glover with Black Voice News.

I'd like to begin this week with a national story that broke here in California regarding California Governor Newsom's statewide response to Trump rigging Texas's elections with strong statewide support. Governor Newsom has announced plans to introduce a legislative package for a state constitutional amendment aimed at empowering California voters to fight against President Donald Trump's attempted power grab in Texas. The initiative, known as the Election Rigging Response Act, will go before California voters this November. Key provisions of the measure include the retention of California Citizens Redistricting Commission and the temporary adoption of new California congressional districts for use in congressional elections through 2030. The move is seen as a response to the Republican Party's effort to gerrymander democratically elected representatives out of office in Texas in hopes of gaining five Republican seats and maintaining control of Congress in the 2026 midterm election.

In our next feature, highlighting black mothers, we celebrate Black motherhood in a visual story by Black Voice News photojournalist Aryana Noroozi. The article brings to life a community event hosted by the Inland Empire Health Plan that brought together medical professionals, community members and advocates to discuss both the joys and challenges of Black motherhood. The program further highlighted the need for culturally responsive care, patient advocacy, expanding mental health support and better resources for mothers navigating pregnancy, and their experience with postpartum. The event featured panel presentations from maternity care experts and vendor booths with community resources for parents.

This final story is for the animal lover in all of us. BVN photojournalist Aryana Noroozi, once again uses visuals to engage readers in another recent community centered event focused on raising funds for pet adoptions on Wednesday, August, 20 and Thursday, August, 21 2025. Riverside County restaurants teamed up with the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, or the MSRPAC, for Hungry Hounds, a two day dine out fundraiser that turned meals into lifesaving support for homeless cats and dogs in the Inland Empire. Last year's campaign raised nearly $900 and this year the center hoped to surpass that with the fundraising goal of $1,200.

Thank you so much for joining us this week. To read these and other BVN stories in their entirety please visit blackvoicenews.com. This segment and collaboration with KVCR is made possible with support from the Inland Empire Journalism Innovation HUB and Fund. Until next time, I'm Nyla Glover with Black Voice News.