Riverside adopts resolution requiring federal agents to show ID and condemning mask use

Riverside’s city council voted 4-3 on Tuesday night to adopt a resolution requiring federal immigration agents to identify themselves. Supporters say the resolution upholds the city and country’s values, while opponents say it’s mostly symbolic.

The resolution, introduced by Councilmembers Clarissa Cervantes and Sean Mill, builds on two new state laws that ban agents from wearing masks and require them to show identification. It also creates a legal defense fund and expands Know Your Rights Education in the city.

Cervantes told KVCR on Monday that the measure aims to rebuild trust between police and the public, which she says has been eroded because of immigration raids. During the meeting, she spoke about her immigrant roots and emphasized that the resolution was an affirmation of Riverside’s values as a city.

“We know that we are seeing pushback across the level, from the federal level,” Cervantes said, “but here at the local level, we need to do everything in our power to hold the line to protect our people and communities, and that was ultimately my goal here today.”

Three of the Councilmembers — Jim Perry, Steve Robillard and Chuck Conder — voted against the resolution.

Perry said it does, “little to change how ICE operates or address racial profiling.”

“We can pass all the resolutions and legislation we want,” he said, “and at the same time, realistically, it has no bearing on the federal government.”

Conder said while it “gives him pause” to see federal agents use face coverings while making arrests, he supports ICE’s activity and argues that the resolution supports allowing “violent and dangerous criminals” to be in the city.

“I don't like [face coverings], not one damn bit,” said Conder. “But if we are going to wade into this matter, then we owe the public an honest discussion tonight. These officers are not covering their faces, concealing their names because they want to. They are doing it because they have to.”

Councilman Mill says the resolution is about upholding constitutional values and says the public has the right to know who officers are and hold them accountable.

“When federal agents enter our communities wearing masks, concealing their names and refusing to identify themselves, they cross a line that should chill every American to the bone,” said Mill. “That is not how a free government behaves. That is how tyranny begins. The people have a right to know who enforces the law in their name.”

More than 60 public commenters weighed in during the special meeting — with most speaking support of the resolution.

Resident Ruben Gomez said he spoke in support of the resolution because he heard about day laborers being arrested by federal immigration agents back in July.

“They were violently throwing day workers to the ground and placing nylon ties on the wrist and again throwing them in vans and cars,” said Gomez. “I now realize I could have been in the parking lot…if I had decided to work on the sprinklers that day. I look like a day worker, along with my dark complexion, which by the way, I'm proud of.”

Meanwhile, immigrant rights groups say the resolution will help protect residents who have been living in fear. Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes confirmed that more than 20 community organizations submitted letters in support of the measure.

Hector Pereyra, policy manager at the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, said the group has received more than 200 calls since President Donald Trump took office in January and increased immigration enforcement.

Pereyra hopes more cities will follow Riverside’s lead.

“We know this is something our communities in Riverside are living through every day,” he said. “So we ask leaders: do you stand with your constituents who are calling on you to act, or will you just stand by?”